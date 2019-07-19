US House votes against move to impeach Donald Trump

Lalit K Jha

Washington: The US House of Representatives, where the opposition Democratic party has a majority, voted on Wednesday against a move to impeach President Donald Trump.

The House voted 332-95 against Congressman Al Green's articles of impeachment against the president, reflecting that the majority of Democrats were not ready yet to impeach Trump despite a bitter political divide with the White House.

Trump, who was travelling to North Carolina to address a public rally, described it as the most ridiculous project. "We've just received an overwhelming vote against impeachment and that's the end of it," he said. "It's time to get back to work."

While not receiving support from most of his Democratic colleagues, Green claimed that he had been successful in making an impact.

"In my opinion, it didn't fail. In my option, we got 95 votes this time, 66 the last time. So that's a plus. But whether we get 95 or 5, the point is we have to make a statement," he told reporters after the vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the lead in killing the move to impeach Trump by not backing the impeachment move. "The speaker and I respect each other. I believe she's doing what she thinks is right. And I'm doing what I think is right," Green told reporters.

According to CBS news, any member of the House can try to force an impeachment vote. Green has unsuccessfully tried to force an impeachment vote twice before.

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who had supported the impeachment move earlier, voted against it on Wednesday.