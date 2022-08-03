Watch video: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan; China continues show of force

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3 | AP

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane has taken off from Songshan airport in Taiwan, ending a visit of less than 24 hours to the island.

During her 15 hour visit, Pelosi met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, despite warnings from China not to do so. She praised Taiwan as an "island of resilience," and said the US commitment to democracy there was "iron-clad."

China has said that it will hold a series of live-fire military drills in the air and sea around the island from Thursday. Taiwan says the move violates the island's sovereignty, and amounts to a blockade.

The US speaker's trip, which was not backed by President Biden, was the first by such a senior US official in 25 years.

Beijing sees self-ruled Taiwan - which lies 100 miles from the Chinese mainland - as a breakaway province that it aims to retake.