e-Paper Get App

Watch video: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan; China continues show of force

During her 15 hour visit, Pelosi met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, despite warnings from China not to do so

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3 | AP

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane has taken off from Songshan airport in Taiwan, ending a visit of less than 24 hours to the island.

During her 15 hour visit, Pelosi met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, despite warnings from China not to do so. She praised Taiwan as an "island of resilience," and said the US commitment to democracy there was "iron-clad."

China has said that it will hold a series of live-fire military drills in the air and sea around the island from Thursday. Taiwan says the move violates the island's sovereignty, and amounts to a blockade.

The US speaker's trip, which was not backed by President Biden, was the first by such a senior US official in 25 years.

Beijing sees self-ruled Taiwan - which lies 100 miles from the Chinese mainland - as a breakaway province that it aims to retake.

Read Also
Chinese army tanks head to Fujian beach ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, video goes viral on...
article-image
HomeWorldWatch video: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan; China continues show of force

RECENT STORIES

WBSSC Scam: Special Court extends ED custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee by 2 days

WBSSC Scam: Special Court extends ED custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee by 2 days

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

Gujarat Best Bakery case: Solanki's case transfer plea filed with 'ulterior motive', say police

Gujarat Best Bakery case: Solanki's case transfer plea filed with 'ulterior motive', say police

'An inspiring win': Kamlesh Mehta on India men's TT team's gold medal win at Commonwealth Games 2022...

'An inspiring win': Kamlesh Mehta on India men's TT team's gold medal win at Commonwealth Games 2022...

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash...

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash...