US House passes resolution opposing Donald Trump

Washington: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 354-60 to pass a resolution opposing President Donald Trump's decision to pull US troops out of northeastern Syria amid ongoing military operation by Turkey.

The resolution states that "an abrupt withdrawal of United States military personnel from certain parts of Northeast Syria is beneficial to adversaries of the United States government, including Syria, Iran, and Russia", adding that the Congress "opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria," reported CNN.

The resolution received bipartisan support in the House, and was sponsored by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel and the committee's top Republican, Michael McCaul of Texas.