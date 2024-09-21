 US House Of Representatives Unanimously Approves Bill To Enhance Secret Service Protection For Presidential Nominees
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS House Of Representatives Unanimously Approves Bill To Enhance Secret Service Protection For Presidential Nominees

US House Of Representatives Unanimously Approves Bill To Enhance Secret Service Protection For Presidential Nominees

The Enhanced Presidential Security Act would require the US Secret Service to "apply the same standards for determining the number of agents required to protect presidents, vice presidents, and major presidential and vice presidential candidates".

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
AFP Photo

Washington: The US House of Representatives on Friday unanimously approved a bill that aims to enhance Secret Service protection for the presidential nominees and their respective vice presidential candidates, days after the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. The vote was 405-0, demonstrating the bipartisan support for boosted security amid growing political violence ahead of the November election, Xinhua news agency reported.

About The Enhanced Presidential Security Act

The Enhanced Presidential Security Act would require the US Secret Service to "apply the same standards for determining the number of agents required to protect presidents, vice presidents, and major presidential and vice presidential candidates".

Read Also
Secret Service Responsible For Security Failures In Former US President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania...
article-image

About The Two Assassination Attempts On Former US President Donald Trump

FPJ Shorts
Kinnar Ma Trust's 10th Anniversary: Hijra Community Rallies Against Drugs, Urges Government To Fulfill Promises
Kinnar Ma Trust's 10th Anniversary: Hijra Community Rallies Against Drugs, Urges Government To Fulfill Promises
SpiceJet Takes Flight With QIP Allotment: Board Greenlights QIP Of 48.7 Crore Shares At ₹61.60 Each Amid Financial Turbulence
SpiceJet Takes Flight With QIP Allotment: Board Greenlights QIP Of 48.7 Crore Shares At ₹61.60 Each Amid Financial Turbulence
My Mother's House Smaller Than Your Car! When PM Modi Told Former US President Barack Obama
My Mother's House Smaller Than Your Car! When PM Modi Told Former US President Barack Obama
SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response; Issue Subscribed 0.66%
SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response; Issue Subscribed 0.66%

The first assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania in July prompted former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign amid widespread outrage over the agency's failure to prevent the incident, in which Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet. After that, the Secret Service allocated additional resources -- not typically provided to someone in Trump's position. But the frequency and scale of Trump's events, as well as controversies around him, made the Secret Service's job very challenging.

Read Also
Donald Trump 2nd Assassination Attempt: Police Releases Bodycam Footage Showing Dramatic Arrest Of...
article-image

On Sunday, a man was arrested after a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle barrel sticking out of a fence at Trump International Golf Club in South Florida and "engaged" with him. Trump was unharmed in what appears to be the second assassination attempt within two months. Although the House passed the measure with strong bipartisan support, it remains uncertain how the Senate will address the security issue.

Lawmakers from both the House and Senate are debating whether to allocate extra funding for the Secret Service in the temporary funding bill that Congress needs to pass by September 30 to prevent a government shutdown. US President Joe Biden previously said the Secret Service needs "more help".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

My Mother's House Smaller Than Your Car! When PM Modi Told Former US President Barack Obama

My Mother's House Smaller Than Your Car! When PM Modi Told Former US President Barack Obama

Russian Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko & Nikolai Chub Break Record For Longest Stay On International...

Russian Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko & Nikolai Chub Break Record For Longest Stay On International...

Who Is Rinson Jose? Kerala-Born Businessman Allegedly Involved In Hezbollah Pager Blasts Case; Here...

Who Is Rinson Jose? Kerala-Born Businessman Allegedly Involved In Hezbollah Pager Blasts Case; Here...

Just Weeks After Starliner Fiasco, Boeing Kicks Out Space Unit CEO Ted Colbert

Just Weeks After Starliner Fiasco, Boeing Kicks Out Space Unit CEO Ted Colbert

US House Of Representatives Unanimously Approves Bill To Enhance Secret Service Protection For...

US House Of Representatives Unanimously Approves Bill To Enhance Secret Service Protection For...