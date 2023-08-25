US: Gutsy Vivek Ramaswamy Grabs Eyeballs During 1st Republican Debate |

It was a Johnny-come-lately Vivek Ramaswamy and not former US President Donald Trump’s chief rival in the polls, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was riding high on the popularity list after dominating the first Republican debate on Wednesday night.

Ramaswamy quickly made it clear that he was out to make an impression. He remained unfazed by the attacks and outsmarted his experienced rivals, smiling his way through the night, basking in the attention and hitting back saying that he resonates with the Republican base.

Like Donald J. Trump in 2016, Ramaswamy made his newcomer status a rallying cry and used it to attack the incumbent political class he was taking on, said New York Times. But in one crucial way, Ramaswamy differentiated himself from the former president he is running against but regularly defends.

He wanted voters to know he was young and vigorous.

The audience cheered lustily for the 38-year-old Indian-origin entrepreneur who asserted, at the first Trump-free showdown, that it was going to take a political outsider like himself to preserve the American dream.

Ramaswamy Praised For His Frankness

Ramaswamy was loved on account of his frankness. “I’ll tell you, I’m not a politician. You’re right about that. I’m an entrepreneur. My parents came to this country with no money 40 years ago. I have gone on to lay the foundation of multibillion-dollar companies. I did it even as I married Apoorva. Now, we are raising our two sons, following our faith in God. That is the American dream,” he said to a series of questions.

“I am genuinely worried that the American dream will not exist for our two sons and their generation unless we do something about it. I do think it’s going to take an outsider, because for a long time we have had professional politicians in the Republican Party who have been running away from something. Now is our moment to start running to something, to our vision of what it means to be an American today,” he said.

The Harvard-educated Ramaswamy came off at times as slick, though former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, one of the candidates, dismissed him as “a guy who sounds like ChatGPT”. However, he was the one everyone else was talking about, which is a victory in itself.

Six months ago, the idea that Ramaswamy would be standing centre stage at a Republican presidential debate would have seemed unimaginable, the New York Times said.

Many commentators said that the debate might at best kick up a runner-up but little seems to alter the nature of a race in which Trump appears the runaway favourite. Trump had decided to skip the first debate of the 2024 Republican primary race and his absence was felt, with one commentator saying there would be a vacuum to fill.

In Trump’s absence, the eight candidates mostly jostled for position among themselves with a few targeting the former president who is set to surrender after his fourth criminal indictment.

Issues Of The Debate

The issues that divided the candidates — climate change and America’s role in Ukraine — presented two divergent visions for the Republican Party during the debate. On one side stood Reaganite interventionists Nikki Haley and Mike Pence, who argued for an America that should stand for freedom and against President Vladimir Putin of Russia. On the other stood DeSantis and Ramaswamy, who questioned whether supporting Ukraine was in America’s national interest. Ramaswamy was unequivocal: America should no longer support Ukraine.

When the candidates were asked if they believed human behaviour was causing climate change, most seemed to want nothing to do with the question.

Only two were unequivocal: Ramaswamy, who called climate change a “hoax”, and Haley, who said climate change was “real”. DeSantis rejected a request by the moderators for a show of hands, saying: “We are not schoolchildren. Let’s have the debate.”

