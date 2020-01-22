US government blacklists 15 aircraft owned by Venezuelan oil company

Washington: In its latest move aimed at stepping up pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the US government has designated 15 aircraft as the "blocked property" of Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela.

US Department of the Treasury in a statement said on Tuesday that the designated aircraft are property in which Petroleos de Venezuela has an interest, Xinhua reported.

Several aircraft had been used to transport senior members of the Maduro government, and some had been operated in an unsafe manner in proximity to US military aircraft, according to the statement.