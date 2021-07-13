US First lady Jill Biden to visit Japan for Olympics 2021

United States First lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo later this month for the 2021 Olympic Summer Games, her office announced on Tuesday.

First Lady is travelling after questions as to whether the trip could happen due to Covid-19 restrictions at the Games had risen.

"First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games will be held on July 23, 2021. Additional information and details to come", the Office of the First Lady said in a statement.

This trip will mark her first solo international trip since her husband, Joe Biden, took office. She previously accompanied him on his trip to the United Kingdom for the G7 leaders' summit and has kept a busy domestic travel schedule in recent months as part of the administration's efforts to encourage vaccinations.

Last week, it was announced that spectators would be banned from the Games' Tokyo venues, and the White House said it was still "assessing the feasibility" of her attendance.

The White House has maintained its support for the Olympic Games despite rising Covid-19 case rates in Japan.



As of now, more than 120 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The Games were slated to be held last year, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.