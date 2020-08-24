US FDA issues EUA for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19

"We're encouraged by the early promising data that we've seen about convalescent plasma. The data from studies conducted this year shows that plasma from patients who've recovered from COVID-19 has the potential to help treat those who are suffering from the effects of getting this terrible virus," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

"At the same time, we will continue to work with researchers to continue randomized clinical trials to study the safety and effectiveness of convalescent plasma in treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus," he added.

"The FDA's emergency authorization for convalescent plasma is a milestone achievement in President Trump's efforts to save lives from COVID-19," said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Months ago, the FDA, together with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and private partners, began work on making this product available across the country while continuing to evaluate data through clinical trials, Azar said.

Convalescent plasma has been used to treat more than 70,000 American COVID-19 patients so far, according to Azar.

Convalescent plasma is an antibody-rich product made from blood donated by people who have recovered from the disease caused by the virus.