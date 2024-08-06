 US Elections: Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz As Running Mate
Walz, 60 is a former schoolteacher, a military veteran, a member of the House of Representatives, two-term Governor and, in recent days, the man who coined the word "weird" to describe the Republican nominee for President, former President Donald Trump and his running mate Senator JD Vance and their campaign and their views that was quickly adopted by the Harris campaign and her allies.

Tuesday, August 06, 2024
article-image
Left To Right: Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz |

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has picked Tim Walz, the Democratic Governor of Minnesota, as her running mate, according to multiple media reports.

Walz, 60 is a former schoolteacher, a military veteran, a member of the House of Representatives, two-term Governor and, in recent days, the man who coined the word "weird" to describe the Republican nominee for President, former President Donald Trump and his running mate Senator JD Vance and their campaign and their views that was quickly adopted by the Harris campaign and her allies.

Walz will make his first appearance along with Harris, who secured on Monday night, the official nomination of the Democratic party for President, at an election rally in Philadelphia later on Tuesday and then go with her on a tour of battleground states.

