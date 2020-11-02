US Elections 2020: Trump keeps up macho-man act

There is palpable tension as US presidential campaign enters the final lap and there is a looming threat of violent skirmishes and street demonstrations, reports New York Times.



Normally, voting day brings the curtain down on days of bitterness and high-decibel campaigning. But President Trump is no mood to concede defeat even if he appears to be losing — if, for example, Florida succumbs to Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic presidential nominee.

Speaking to reporters, Trump vowed to mount a legal challenge in Pennsylvania even before all votes were counted. He said he would also probably mount legal challenges in other states, including Nevada, because the governor there is a Democrat, adds the NYT.

Asked to comment on the report in Philadelphia on Sunday, Biden said, “The president is not going to steal this election.”

Trump is banking on Florida his adopted home turf, and it is a swing state that he desperately needs to win to take the victory path to another. Biden’s mate, Kamala Harris, visited the region on Saturday, and former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign there for Biden on Monday. But the

US president is adamant. “We win Florida,” Trump said at the rally, “we win the whole thing.” Whether it is bravado or bluster is another matter.

According to a Morning Consult poll released Monday and taken on October 22-31, Biden has a lead in Florida and Pennsylvania, the two states considered to be must-wins for Trump to secure another term. Texas, a deeply Republican state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic president since 1976, is tied with the likely voters split 48.1 per cent for which candidate they are casting their ballot. According to the rolling poll, the only swing state where Trump is leading is Ohio where he holds 49.2 per cent compared to Biden’s 46.6 per cent.

President Trump hinted at a rally on Monday that he might fire Dr. Anthony S. Fauci after Election Day, further heightening the tension between his administration and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, even as the number of new coronavirus cases in the United States touches new highs. That had the supporters up on their feet, chanting, “Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!” Trump listened in silence for a few moments before remarking: “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election. I appreciate the advice.”

ReplyForward