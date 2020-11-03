US Elections 2020: Time, date, result where to watch in India

After months of high-voltage campaigning in US presidential elections, the much-awaited election day is here. Americans will give their final verdict today, either giving incumbent President Donald Trump another four years or bestowing reins to Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.

Taking place in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the elections are unlike the previous polls in the US. The polls are being considered as the verdict on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 2.3 lakh people in America.

Time and date in India:

While the timings for opening and closing of polling stations vary in different states and cities, most polls would begin around 6 am (4:30 pm IST) on November 3.

According to New York Times, the closing times of polling stations in Kentucky and Indiana would be 6 pm (4:30 am IST), the polls in Florida will close at 7 pm (5:30 am IST), Pennsylvania and Michigan will close their polls at 8 pm (6:30 am IST), and finally, the polls in Wisconsin and Arizona will be closed at 9 pm (7:30 am IST).

Where to watch the result:

A record number of nearly 10 crore Americans have already exercised their franchise in the presidential election, with another six crore likely to vote on the real election day on Tuesday. An estimated 16 crore people casting their votes in a presidential election is a record in itself in terms of turnout after 1900. The result of the election will be aired on major international and national news channels. It will also be available online.

Counting of votes begins at 5:30 am IST on November 4.

Last polls are expected to close in almost all 50 states by 8.30 am here on November 4.

Result Date:

This time, due to COVID-19 millions of Americans chose voting by mail. Each state in the US will begin to certify the results of ballots from November 10, which can be delayed. Each state, except California, has to complete the process of certification by December 8.

(With inputs from agencies)