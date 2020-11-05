US Elections 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Joe Biden is leading with 253 electoral votes, while Trump has 213

Joe Biden is leading with 253 electoral votes, while Trump has 213
Joe Biden is leading with 253 electoral votes, while Trump has 213 in his bag. The magic figure is 270. Meanwhile, Trump’s lead over Biden in Georgia has continued to shrink, CNN reports. The race in Georgia, too, is razer-thin with Trump leading at the moment. New vote totals are expected in Arizona and Georgia.
Protesters take to the streets of Manhattan demanding that states count all ballots in the presidential election
Posters wishing success for US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris put up in Tamil Nadu's Thulasendrapuram
Posters wishing success for US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris put up in her native village Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu. Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the polls.
Joe Biden Says "We Will Be The Winners" Of US Election
US Democrat Joe Biden said Wednesday he was confident of winning the presidency once all votes are counted, saying he was leading Donald Trump in the remaining swing states that will determine the election's outcome. "After a long night of counting, it's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. "I'm not here to declare that we won. But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners," Biden added.
Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt ballot counting in Michigan
US President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday (local time) has filed a lawsuit in the state of Michigan to suspend vote counting "until meaningful access is granted". "We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement on Wednesday. "We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access," he added.
Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement: Joe Biden
"Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it," tweeted Joe Biden.
Biden within striking distance of 270 with wins in Wisconsin, Michigan
Donald Trump suffered two back to back blows losing must-win Michigan and Wisconsin to rival Joe Biden who has pulled ahead to the 253 mark in the electoral vote count. The US 2020 election winner needs 270 and Trump is trailing at 214 at 4:30 p.m. EST (3 a.m. IST). Both Wisconsin and Michigan went to Trump four years ago with razor thin margins. Both were flips for Trump that year, stunning even the Republicans. The latest results mean that Biden has a road to victory without Pennsylvania, long considered a decisive state in a closely fought election.
Biden wins Arizona
Democrat Joe Biden has won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, flipping a critical battleground state that Donald Trump won four years ago and that could help determine which candidate wins the presidency. The victory by Biden was a huge blow to Trump's chances for reelection. Arizona has backed a Democratic presidential candidate only once in the last 72 years.
