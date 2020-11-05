US Elections 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Joe Biden is leading with 253 electoral votes, while Trump has 213

US Democrat Joe Biden said Wednesday he was confident of winning the presidency once all votes are counted, saying he was leading Donald Trump in the remaining swing states that will determine the election's outcome. "After a long night of counting, it's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. "I'm not here to declare that we won. But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners," Biden added.