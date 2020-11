US Elections 2020: List of states where race has been called, how many electoral votes they hold

The closely-fought US presidential election appeared to be headed into an uncertain phase with delay in announcing results in key battleound states. When reports last came in, Biden had earned 220 electoral college votes, with Trump following closely with 213 votes, according to CNN.

The winner needs at least 270 electoral college votes.

While races in most states have been called, major American media outlets are yet to declare their projections for some other key battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

Here is the list of states where the race has been called and how many electoral votes they bring to the winner:

Alabama: 9 electoral votes (Trump)

Arkansas: 6 electoral votes (Trump)

Florida: 29 electoral votes (Trump)

Idaho: 4 electoral votes (Trump)

Indiana: 11 electoral votes (Trump)

Iowa: 6 electoral votes (Trump)

Kansas: 6 electoral votes (Trump)

Kentucky: 8 electoral votes (Trump)

Louisiana: 8 electoral votes (Trump)

Mississippi: 6 electoral votes (Trump)

Missouri: 10 electoral votes (Trump)

Montana: 3 electoral votes (Trump)

Nebraska: 5 electoral votes (Trump)

North Dakota: 3 electoral votes (Trump)

Ohio: 18 electoral votes (Trump)

Oklahoma: 7 electoral votes (Trump)

South Carolina: 9 electoral votes (Trump)

South Dakota: 3 electoral votes (Trump)

Tennessee: 11 electoral votes (Trump)

Texas: 38 electoral votes (Trump)

Utah: 6 electoral votes (Trump)

West Virginia: 5 electoral votes (Trump)

Wyoming: 3 electoral votes (Trump)

California: 55 electoral votes (Biden)

Connecticut: 7 electoral votes (Trump)

Colorado: 9 electoral votes (Biden)

Delaware: 3 electoral votes (Biden)

District of Columbia: 3 electoral votes (Biden)

Hawaii: 4 electoral votes (Biden)

Maryland: 10 electoral votes (Biden)

Massachusetts: 11 electoral votes (Biden)

Minnesota: 10 electoral votes (Biden)

New Hampshire: 4 electoral votes (Biden)

New Jersey: 14 electoral votes (Biden)

New Mexico: 5 electoral votes (Biden)

New York: 29 electoral votes (Biden)

Oregon: 7 electoral votes (Trump)

Rhode Island: 4 electoral votes (Biden)

Vermont: 3 electoral votes (Biden)

Virginia: 13 electoral votes (Biden)

Illinois: 20 electoral votes (Biden)

Washington: 12 electoral votes (Biden)

Yet to be called:

Nevada 6

Georgia: 16

Alaska: 3

Arizona: 11

Maine: 4

Pennsylvania: 20

Michigan: 16

North Carolina: 15

Wisconsin: 10