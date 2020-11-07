US Elections 2020: Joe Biden wins the race; Donald Trump claims he 'won this election by a lot'

The moment is finally here for Joe Biden!

Democratic Party US Presidential candidate Joe Biden is all set to become the 46th US President as he crosses the 270-mark.

The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

Biden, ahead of his victory, said "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."