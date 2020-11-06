US Elections 2020: Here is the latest update from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to inch closer towards victory as incumbent Republican President Donald Trump's leads in key battlegrounds looked to shrink further.

Latest count of votes from states of Pennsylvania and Georgia indicated that the re-election chances of Trump are getting slim by the hour.

By late Thursday night, Biden -- who bagged 253 seats as against Trump's 213 -- appeared to be nearing the magical figure of 270 out of the 538 electoral college votes. With 213 electoral college votes, Trump is far away from the magical figure of 270.

Here is the latest update from key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona:

In Georgia, which has 16 electoral college votes, Trump's lead has reduced to 665 votes.

Georgia

Trump: 49.4% (2,448,183)

Biden: 49.4% (2,447,518)

Reporting: 99% In

In Pennsylvania, having 20 electoral college votes, Trump's lead dropped down to 18,229 votes.

Pennsylvania

Trump: 49.5% (3,286,171)

Biden: 49.2% (3,267,942)

Reporting: 95% In

In Nevada, Biden continues to lead with his current lead standing at 11,438 votes. Nevada is slowest to report counting of mail-in ballots and clearer picture will emerge in the next 24 hours.

Nevada

Biden: 49.4% (604,251)

Trump: 48.5% (592,813)

Reporting: 89% In

Arizona is one state that Trump hopes to win despite trailing behind Biden. With 90% votes in, Biden is leading Trump by 47,052 votes.

Arizona

Biden: 50.1% (1,532,062)

Trump: 48.5% (1,485,010)

Reporting: 90% In

Earlier, Biden urged fellow Americans to stay calm as counting process was going on.

"We continue to feel very good about where things stand. And we have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be the winners," Biden told reporters in Delaware.

"I ask people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed," the 77-year-old former US vice president said.

In contrast, Trump alleged malpractice and claimed victory. The Trump Campaign has already filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada. He has demanded recounting of votes in Wisconsin.

Trump alleged that the Democrats are stealing democracy.

"Our goal is to defend the integrity of the election. We will not allow the corruption to steal such an important election or in the election for that matter and we can't allow anybody to silence our voters and manufacture results," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"There is tremendous litigation going on and this is a case where they are trying to steal an election," the 74-year-old president said.