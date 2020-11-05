US Elections 2020: Gun-totting Trump supporters protest in Arizona claiming election fraud - Here's all you need know

Protests erupted across the US as Americans are waiting anxiously for the results of the Presidential elections with ballot counting in the final battleground states continue. A group of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Arizona Capitol and Maricopa County elections centers in Phoenix demanding election workers to keep counting ballots.

While the counting is still underway, more than 150 supporters of President Donald Trump, some of them armed, gathered outside the Maricopa County election office and chanted “Count the vote,” the New York Times.

According to the New York Times report, the protestors were holding Trump flags, and numerous people were wielding AR-15 rifles and other firearms.

Meanwhile, a CNN report said that sheriff’s deputies were stationed inside the election center in Arizona while protestors crowded outside. Vote counting is ongoing in this key district, as Joe Biden has maintained a narrowing lead in Arizona. Many wore “Make America Great Again” hats and some carried signs baselessly alleging fraud.