US Election Day: Biden wins Dixville Notch midnight vote, as Hillary did in 2016

Voting for the US presidential election kicked off on Tuesday with the first ballots cast in Dixville Notch and Millsfield, two small towns in the state of New Hampshire. According to CNN, Joe Biden has won all five votes cast for president in Dixville Notch, just like Hillary Clinton had in 2016.

For the uninitiated, Dixville Notch is an unincorporated community in New Hampshire’s Coos County, along the US-Canada border, known for being one of the first places to declare its results during the United States presidential elections.

However, as is apparent by now, the Dixville Notch votes aren’t always predictive of the eventual winner in the US Presidential Elections. Four years ago, the then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had won Dixville Notch in 2016 but was eventually triumphed by the GOP’s Donald Trump who went on to win the electoral college.

The township of Dixville Notch has a longstanding tradition of the ‘midnight vote’ that started in 1960.

In the makeshift "Ballot Room" at Dixville Notch’s The Balsams resort, voters choose their preferred candidates for President and New Hampshire Governor, as well as federal and state legislative seats in the midnight voting.

The results of the Dixville Notch vote in both the New Hampshire primary and the general election are traditionally broadcast around the country immediately afterwards.

States have different rules on when they are allowed to start counting mail-in ballots, which record-high volumes this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and require more time to process than those cast in person.

Election officials and experts have said that the country should be prepared for no results on Tuesday.

Besides the Trump-Biden race, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate is in the fray on Tuesday.

More than a dozen state and territorial governorships, among many other state and local posts, are being contested.

The 2020 US elections, including presidential and congressional races, come as the country is still reeling from the pandemic with 9,284,261 cases and 231,507 deaths, both tallies are currently the highest in the world.

Moreover, many voters are worried by the reality of an increasingly divided nation suffering from bitter partisan fights, violent racial conflicts and worsening social injustice.