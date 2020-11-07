US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Biden extends lead over Trump in key states, gets closer to Oval Office

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden continued to extend crucial leads over Donald Trump in the key battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, bringing him on the cusp of a historic victory over the incumbent Republican US president in the closely-fought election.

As per the latest projections, Biden has 253 electoral college votes and Trump trails behind with 213. But some US media outlets have given 264 votes to Biden and 214 to Trump.

In the US election, voters decide state-level contests rather than a single, national one. Each US state gets a certain number of Electoral College votes partly based on the size of the population, with a total of 538 up for grabs.

President Trump at a White House news conference accused the Democrats of massive ballot fraud and alleged that the election was being stolen. He did not offer any evidence to back his claim.

His campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in the States of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada and has demanded a recount of votes in Wisconsin.

The Biden campaign has denied the allegations.

Biden currently has a lead of 4.1 million votes in the count nationwide, reflecting a 1.3 per cent swing toward his party from 2016 in the votes counted so far.

But more than 6 million ballots may remain to be counted, many of them in California and New York, which is likely to increase Biden's margin, The Washington Post reported.

The shift toward the Democrat in the presidential race was small but consistent across the country. Only eight states and the District of Columbia voted less Democratic than they did four years ago, based on current counts.

The number of total votes increased 7 per cent from 2016, with 9 million more votes counted so far. But Biden has 12.1 per cent more votes than Hillary Clinton received when she beat Trump in the popular vote by 2.9 million ballots.

Trump has 10.7% more than he got in 2016, in part because fewer votes went to third-party candidates this year, the Post report said.

