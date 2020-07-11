US-DPRK summit off table for now

WASHINGTON: Despite Washington's expressions of optimism over re-starting stalled talks with Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has shown a lack of interest. But it remains unclear whether negotiations will pick up down the road.

In a statement published Friday by the DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo Jong, first vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and the younger sister of the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un, said another summit with U.S. President Donald Trump was "useless" as it would only benefit Trump politically and "we have nothing to gain."

"It is still my personal opinion, however, I doubt that things like the DPRK-U.S. summit would happen this year," she said.

However, she added that it "does not necessarily mean the denuclearization is not possible. But what we mean is that it is not possible at this point of time."