US Double murder-suicide: Indian-origin man kills his daughter, mother-in-law

An Indian-origin man in the US shot and killed his 14-year-old daughter and his mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Bhupinder Singh, 57, shot his teen daughter, Jasleen Kaur, and 55-year-old Manjeet Kaur inside his home in the town of Schodack, about 19 kms south of Albany.

"Preliminary investigation has determined that 14-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 55-year-old Manjeet Kaur, both of Castleton on the Hudson, died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained during a domestic incident that occurred at their residence at approximately 9:30 pm on Wednesday," New York State Police said.

A fourth resident, 40-year-old Rashpal Kaur, sustained a gunshot wound to the arm but was able to flee the residence.

She is being treated at Albany Medical Center and her wounds are non-life-threatening, it said.

