US destroys planes, copters at airport; Taliban feel betrayed

Kabul: Taliban fighters have been left feeling ‘angry’ and betrayed’ after discovering the US had disabled military helicopters and planes at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport before theri departre from Kabul.

Anas Haqqani, a key Taliban member, visited the Kabul airport a day after the last American soldier left Afghanistan, and said the US had deliberately destroyed military equipment including helicopters, military vehicles, and facilities, Ariana News reported.

"For years they called us destroyers. But now you are witnessing those who are destroyers. They have destroyed our national assets," Haqqani said.

The last flight carrying American forces left Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday morning - ending 20 years of military presence in the country.

Videos shared on social media show that dozens of vehicles, helicopters, military equipment, and facilities at the Kabul Airport have been destroyed, the report said.

A member of the Taliban stated: "We are trying to get the airport ready to use and operational. This is what all leaders of the Emirate want.

"The important point is that invaders never managed to last in Afghanistan. The invaders have been defeated at all times (in history). This is a reality that the Americans were defeated and they withdrew."

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 04:51 AM IST