US deploys electronic warfare aircraft to Europe

The U.S. military is bolstering its presence in Europe with a deployment of U.S. Navy Boeing E/A-18 Growler electronic attack aircraft.

Six E/A-18s and about 240 personnel from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, will deploy to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, the Pentagon announced March 28.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says the EA-18G “Growler” aircraft based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state were scheduled to arrive Monday at Spangdahlem air base in Germany, where they will be stationed. They are not intended for use in Ukraine, he said.

Meanwhile, a senior U.S. defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal U.S. intelligence assessments, said there has been little change in the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

The senior defense official said Russian forces largely remain in defensive positions in the area of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and they are making little forward progress elsewhere in the country.

The official said the U.S. believes Ukrainian troops have retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, in eastern Ukraine.

The official said the U.S. continues to see Russia prioritizing operations in the Donbas region and de-emphasizing ground operations in the Kyiv area, but the Pentagon believes it’s too early to know whether this reflects a change in Moscow’s strategic goals.

The Boeing EA-18G Growler is an American carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft, a specialized version of the two-seat F/A-18F Super Hornet.

The EA-18G replaced the Northrop Grumman EA-6B Prowlers in service with the United States Navy.

The Growler's electronic warfare capability is primarily provided by Northrop Grumman. The EA-18G began production in 2007 and entered operational service with the US Navy in late 2009.

Australia has also purchased twelve EA-18Gs, which entered service with the Royal Australian Air Force in 2017.

