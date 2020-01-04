US denies any fresh air strike in Baghdad

Baghdad: The US-led coalition and the Iraqi military on Saturday denied any fresh airstrike north of Baghdad, after it was reported that a convoy of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) or the Hashd Shaabi was attacked.

"The coalition did not conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji in recent days," Xinhua news agency reported citing the coalition as saying.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) also denied the media reports of the attack.

"What was reported by some media about an airstrike targeting a medical convoy of the Hashd Shaabi in Taji area is not true," said a statement by the media office affiliated with the JOC.

In the early hours of Saturday, media reports said that the medical convoy of the Hashd Shaabi forces was hit by the airstrike near a stadium in Taji, some 15 km north of Baghdad. This incident comes about 24 hours after a US drone attack ordered by President Donald Trump killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.