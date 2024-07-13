US: Democrats Divided Over Joe Biden's Presidential Bid

Joe Biden |

Is the former US President Barack Obama secretly colluding to ensure President Joe Biden drops out of the race to the White House? According to CNN, Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have privately expressed 'concerns' about Biden’s campaign, highlighting the increasing 'difficulty' they foresee in his chances against Donald Trump.

However, both the former president and the ex-speaker are uncertain about the next steps to take. But, indubitably, they agree that there is an urgent desperation within the Democratic Party to end the current infighting and refocus on defeating former president Trump.

Joe Scarborough, who hosts, ‘Morning Joe’, also asserted that Biden's campaign managers believe Obama is orchestrating a silent campaign to push Biden out. Obama, however, has refrained from making any public comments for two weeks, leaving many leading Democrats feeling abandoned by his typically nondramatic stance.

Bad Debate Nights Happen

After the recent debate debacle, he posted on X, "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know," a sentiment he echoed at a New York fundraiser for House Democrats.

Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 28, 2024

Fellow Colleagues Looking Up To Nancy Pelosi

Many of Pelosi's colleagues are looking to her to resolve the turmoil within the party. A significant portion believes that resolution will come if and when she advises Biden to withdraw from the race.

Pelosi has spoken with Biden since the debate but has indicated through an aide that she doesn't see Biden's decision to remain in the race as final. She declined further comment.

Despite deepening fears of his cognitive decline, Biden is asserting his claim to the throne. At his first press conference after the debate, Biden declared, “I’m determined on running, but I think it’s important that I allay fears.”