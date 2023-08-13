US: Death Toll From Maui Wildfire Climbs To 89 Making It Deadliest In More Than 100 Years

A bird's eye view of the catastrophic wildfire in Maui in Hawaii | @accuweather

US: A fire that swept through a picturesque town in Maui this week has killed at least 89 people, authorities said Saturday, making it the deadliest US wildfire of the past century.

The newly released figure surpassed the toll of the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, which left 85 dead. The new death toll Saturday came as federal emergency workers with axes and cadaver dogs picked through the aftermath of the blaze, marking the ruins of homes with a bright orange X for an initial search and HR when they found human remains.

Dogs worked the rubble, and their occasional bark - used to alert their handlers to a possible corpse - echoed over the hot and colourless landscape.

The inferno that swept through the centuries-old town of Lahaina on Maui's west coast four days earlier torched hundreds of homes and turned a lush, tropical area into a moonscape of ash.

Maui Authorities Share Details On Incident

The state's governor predicted more bodies will be found. "It's going to rise," Gov. Josh Green remarked Saturday as he toured the devastation on historic Front Street. "It will certainly be the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced. ... We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding."

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said two of the 89 victims have been identified so far, adding that identifying the dead is extremely challenging because we pick up the remains and they fall apart. "When we find our family and our friends, the remains that we're finding is through a fire that melted metal. We have to do rapid DNA to identify them. Every one of these 89 are John and Jane Does," he said.

"We know we've got to go quick, but we've got to do it right," At least 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed in West Maui, Green said, of which 86 per cent were residential.

A century earlier, the 1918 Cloquet Fire broke out in drought-stricken northern Minnesota and raced through a number of rural communities, destroying thousands of homes and killing hundreds.

Few Another Wildfires Were Reported In The Region

At least two other fires have been burning in Maui, with no fatalities reported thus far: in south Maui's Kihei area and in the mountainous, inland communities known as Upcountry.

A fourth broke out Friday evening in Kaanapali, a coastal community in West Maui north of Lahaina, but crews were able to extinguish it, authorities said.

