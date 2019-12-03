US considering 100 percent tariff on USD 2.4 billion French goods

"Indeed, USTR is exploring whether to open Section 301 investigations into the digital services taxes of Austria, Italy, and Turkey. The USTR is focused on countering the growing protectionism of EU member states, which unfairly targets US companies, whether through digital services taxes or other efforts that target leading US digital services companies," he said.

USTR said that it is issuing a Federal Register notice explaining that the French DST is unreasonable, discriminatory, and burdens US commerce. The notice solicits comments from the public on USTR's proposed action, which includes additional duties of up to 100 per cent on certain French products. The notice also seeks comment on the option of imposing fees or restrictions on French services. The list of French products subject to potential duties includes 63 tariff subheadings with an approximate trade value of USD 2.4 billion.

The value of any US action through either duties or fees may take into account the level of harm to the US economy resulting from the DST, it said. In a joint statement, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Ron Wyden supported the decision. "The French digital services tax is unreasonable, protectionist and discriminatory," Grassley and Wyden said. "Taking premature action that will adversely and disproportionately affect another OECD member state is contrary to the organisation's goals and shouldn't stand. We welcome this step from USTR on behalf of US companies being unfairly targeted and harmed by the French tax," they said.

"We encourage other member states considering similar actions to work within the OECD framework toward a comprehensive solution. We look forward to reviewing the report's findings in full," the two lawmakers said. US Chambers of Commerce supported the move.

"The US Chamber strongly opposes France's DST, which discriminates against US companies. In our view, the path forward is for all parties to redouble efforts to devise a multilateral solution to the tax challenges posed by digitalization of the global economy in the negotiations now underway at the OECD," said Marjorie Chorlins, US Chamber's senior vice president for European Affairs.