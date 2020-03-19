US congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard quits US presidential race, endorses Biden

US congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard dropped out of the Democratic presidential nomination race on Thursday and immediately endorsed rival Joe Biden as flag bearer heading into the November election against President Donald Trump.

"Today, I'm suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to vice president Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together," the lawmaker from Hawaii said in an online video message.

"Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he is motivated by his love for our country and the American people." Her move leaves frontrunner Biden and leftist Senator Bernie Sanders as the final two candidates in the Democratic race.

Gabbard's endorsement comes as somewhat of a surprise, given that she was a fierce supporter of Sanders in 2016 and supports his Medicare for All plan for a government health system to cover every American.

But Sanders is under mounting pressure to drop out after performing poorly in several recent primaries including three states swept by Biden this week.