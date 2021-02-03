US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is a survivor of sexual assault

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault as she opened up about her experience on surviving the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

"I'm a survivor of sexual assault," she said in an Instagram Live video on Monday night while speaking on her trauma during the riot. "And I haven't told many people that in my life."

She said that those in Congress who are telling her "to move on" were using "the same tactics of abusers."