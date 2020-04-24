U.S. Congress passes COVID-19 relief package to aid small businesses, hospitals

WASHINGTON-- U.S. Congress on Thursday passed a 484-billion-dollar relief package to boost funding for small businesses, hospitals and virus testing, as the country continues to grapple with a COVID-19 fallout.

The House of Representatives approved the bill by a vote of 388-5, two days after the Senate swiftly cleared the legislation in a voice vote, sending the bill to President Donald Trump for signature.

"At this time when many Americans are enduring significant economic challenges, this bill will help small businesses and keep millions of workers on the payroll," Trump said at a White House briefing Thursday.

The package will provide more than 310 billion dollars in additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program to boost small business lending, as well as 75 billion dollars for hospitals and 25 billion dollars for virus testing.