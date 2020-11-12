US condemns ousting of Hong Kong legislators over China resolution

The US has strongly condemned Beijing's move to disqualify four pro-democracy legislators from Hong Kong Legislative Council.

This leaves no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and its promises to the people of Hong Kong, including those under the basic law, said the US National Security Advisor Robert C O'Brien on Wednesday.

"'One Country, Two Systems' is now merely a fig leaf covering for the CCP's expanding one party dictatorship in Hong Kong," he said.

The Hong Kong legislature on Wednesday disqualified four pro-democracy legislators. Following the move, the remaining 15 pro-democracy lawmakers also announced that they would resign en masse.

The disqualification of the lawmakers came after the National People's Congress Standing Committee passed a resolution stating that those who support Hong Kong's independence or refuse to acknowledge China's sovereignty over the city, as well as commit acts that threaten national security or ask external forces to interfere in the city's affairs, should be disqualified.