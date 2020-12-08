US: Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break the sound barrier, passes away

US aviation legend Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died, his wife announced on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Victoria Yeager wrote, "It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9 pm ET (sic)."

"An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever (sic)," She added.