US Central Command Forces Conduct 2 Targeted Strikes In Syria; 37 Terrorist Operatives Killed

Washington DC: The US on Sunday conducted precision strikes in Syria, killing 37 terrorist operatives, including high-ranking leaders from ISIS.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, "CENTCOM Forces conducted two targeted strikes in Syria, killing 37 terrorist operatives, including multiple senior leaders of the terrorist organisations of ISIS and Hurras al-Din, an Al Qaeda affiliate."

U.S. Central Command Conducts Targeted Strikes Against Terrorist Groups in Syria pic.twitter.com/u62UyJvkZT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 29, 2024

The statement further said, "The airstrikes are part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organise, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the US, our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond."

About Another Targeted Strike

Notably, earlier on September 24, CENTCOM Forces had conducted a targeted strike in northwest Syria, that led to the death of nine terrorist operatives, including Marwan Bassam 'Abd-al-Ra'uf, a senior Hurras al-Din leader responsible for overseeing military operations from Syria.

"Hurras al-Din is an Al Qaeda-affiliated organisation based in Syria with global aspirations to conduct attacks against US and Western interests. The successful strike against Marwan Bassam 'Abd-al-Ra'uf comes a month after a successful strike that killed another Hurras al-Din senior leader, Abu-'Abd al-Rahman al Makki," the CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM in its statement, also informed of a strike conducted on an ISIS training camp on September 16, which resulted in death of 28 ISIS operatives. It said, "Additionally, on the early morning of September 16, CENTCOM forces conducted a large-scale airstrike on a remote ISIS training camp in central Syria, killing at least 28 ISIS operatives, including at least four senior leaders..."

It added, "These strikes against leadership and operatives of ISIS and the Al Qaeda affiliate, Hurras al-Din, represent CENTCOM's commitment to the enduring defeat of terrorist organisations in the CENTCOM area of responsibility and our support to regional stability," said Gen Michael Erik Kurilla, commander, US Central Command."

CENTCOM also confirmed that the strikes in Syria resulted in no civilian casualties.