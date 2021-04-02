US Capitol locked down after car rams barrier, injuring two cops; suspect shot

WASHINGTON: The US Capitol in Washington DC was placed under lockdown on Friday, with staff told to “seek cover” amid reports of an “external security threat”.

News organisations reported emergency vehicles at the scene with one person at least seen on a stretcher.

A car rammed into a barricade outside the Capitol Hill on Friday afternoon, injuring two police officers and leading to the driver being shot, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Capitol Hill Police said the incident happened at a nearby checkpoint. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The law enforcement officials told the AP that the suspect was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.