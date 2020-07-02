US buys nearly all available supplies of Remdesivir for next three months

President Donald Trump "has struck an amazing deal to ensure Americans have access to the first authorized therapeutic for COVID-19," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. move to buy up so much stock of the medicine has drawn criticism from other countries, including its allies, as some others have also participated in trials of Remdesivir, which was developed as a treatment against Ebola but then failed to work as expected.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Washington has also invoked the Defense Production Act to block some medical items made in the United States from being exported abroad.

The Remdesivir deal came as the United States saw the pandemic worsening in the country.