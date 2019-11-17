US businesswoman says ‘heartbroken’ by Johnson

London: A US businesswoman at the centre of controversy over whether Boris Johnson showed her inappropriate favouritism amid an alleged affair said on Sunday that she had been left “heartbroken” and “humiliated” by the British prime minister. Jennifer Arcuri, who is accused of getting privileged access to foreign trade jaunts and grants when Johnson was previously London mayor, told Britain’s ITV he was treating her like “some fleeting one-night stand”. The technology entrepreneur said the British premier, now campaigning for re-election, had rebuffed her requests “for advice” after the scandal erupted in September. “I’m terribly heartbroken by the way that you have cast me aside like I am some gremlin,” Arcuri, addressing Johnson directly, told ITV’.