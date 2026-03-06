'US Bomber Force Struck Nearly 200 Targets Inside Iran In 72 Hours,' Says CENTCOM Chief Admiral Brad Cooper | VIDEO

US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper outlines the scale of strikes on Iranian missile and drone infrastructure during Operation Epic Fury | PTI

Washington DC [US], March 6: The United States has struck nearly 200 targets deep inside Iran over the past 72 hours, significantly degrading Tehran’s missile and drone attack capabilities, US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Admiral Brad Cooper said on Thursday.

Large-scale strikes under ‘Operation Epic Fury’

Speaking at a press conference, Cooper outlined the scale of the ongoing military campaign, Operation Epic Fury, which targets Iranian missile launchers and military infrastructure.

“In just the last 72 hours, America’s bomber force has struck nearly 200 targets deep inside of Iran. In just the last hour, U.S. B-2 Spirit bombers dropped dozens of 2,000lb Penetrator bombs targeting deeply buried ballistic missile launchers,” Cooper said.

Iranian missile and drone attacks drop sharply

According to the CENTCOM chief, the strikes have sharply reduced the intensity of Iranian retaliatory attacks since the operation began.

“If I just look back over the last 24 hours of the operation compared to where we were at the start, ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90 per cent and drone attacks have decreased by 83 per cent. We’re now up over 30 ships destroyed,” he said.

US now targeting Iran’s missile production capability

Cooper said the operation has expanded beyond immediate military targets to dismantle Iran’s long-term missile production infrastructure following instructions from US President Donald Trump.

“President Trump gave us another task to raze or level Iran’s ballistic missile industrial base,” he said.

“We’re not just hitting what they have, we’re destroying their ability to rebuild. We will systematically dismantle Iran’s missile production capability for the future, and that’s absolutely in progress,” he added.

Captured Iranian drone design redeployed

The CENTCOM commander also revealed that the US military is using a reverse-engineered Iranian drone design captured earlier.

“LUCAS — indispensable. This was an original Iranian drone design. We captured it, pulled the guts out, sent it back to America, put a little ‘Made in America’ on it, brought it back here, and we’re shooting it at the Iranians,” Cooper said.

Conflict in West Asia intensifies

The escalation follows a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 inside Iranian territory, which reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks targeting American military bases across multiple Arab countries as the conflict entered its sixth day.

Israel has also continued strikes on Tehran and expanded military operations to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

