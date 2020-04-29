U.S. begins to reopen economy, impact on Nov. elections unknown

WASHINGTON-- This week will see many U.S. states re-open their economies after the historic COVID-19 lockdown has ravaged the U.S. economy and caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs. However, it remains unknown whether this will impact U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election efforts.

Many states this week are seeing a slow but sure re-opening of their economies, after the coronavirus has killed nearly 56,000 people nationwide and infected more than 987,000.

The U.S. states of Colorado, Minnesota and Montana plan to relax restrictions advising Americans to stay home. Iowa will resume elective surgeries and farmers' markets by Monday.

Tennessee restaurants and retail stores will be permitted to operate at 50-percent capacity by Wednesday. Hawaii has re-opened beaches for exercise and fishing, although sunbathing will not be permitted. Texas on Friday already allowed stores to sell merchandise curbside.

Georgia on Friday allowed some businesses to open in which people are packed close together -- such as hair salons, gyms and barber shops -- following certain guidelines. Oklahoma has opened hair salons, spas and pet groomers.

New York City, the hardest-hit city, is taking measures to reopen at a certain point.

In Colorado, the governor said guidelines advising people to stay at home will expire by Sunday, but emphasized that people should stay at home as much as possible.

Michigan, whose governor has come under fire for what critics say are unnecessary and badly-thought-out restrictions, is now allowing landscaping businesses, as well as plant nurseries and bicycle repair shops to open.

"The success of the reopening strategy depends a lot on its health consequences. If states reopen and there is no major spike in cases, that will be a win for that area. But if there is a spike upwards in the number of cases and the fatality rate, that will be very problematic for Trump. It will look like he traded lives for the reopening," Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Darrell West told Xinhua.