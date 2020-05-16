US-based Sorrento Therapeutics says it has made a breakthrough in development of a COVID-19 antibody

On Friday, the shares of a small biotechnology company in the US rose as much as 244% after it announced that it had made a breakthrough in the development of an antibody to combat the COVID-19 virus.

California-based Sorrento Therapeutics announced that an antibody it was developing had demonstrated its ability to completely block SARS-CoV-2 infection of healthy cells in pre-clinical laboratory experiments. In case you were wondering, SARS-CoV-2 is the official name of the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results on Friday showed that the antibody in question, STI-1499, completely neutralised the virus infectivity at a very low antibody dose, making it a prime candidate for further testing and development. Initial biochemical and biophysical analyses also indicate STI-1499 is a potentially strong antibody drug candidate, said company.