US: Baltimore Police Say Multiple People Have Been Shot On Campus Of Morgan State University; Visuals Surface

Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday | Baltimore Police

Baltimore: Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said. The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday amid an "active shooter situation" on the campus.

"We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LLhUyf3h8h — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Reports of shots still being fired following reported active shooter situation at Baltimore’s Morgan State University campus. pic.twitter.com/S7n4aZcqsk — David Cu (@davidcu97) October 4, 2023

