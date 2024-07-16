US Asks India To 'Utilise' Its Strong Relationship With Russia To End Ukraine War

(File photo) United States Department of State official spokesperson Matthew Miller | ANI

The United States on Tuesday (July 16), asked India to 'utilise' its string ties with Russia to bring an end to Ukraine war. Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of US State Department, said in a press conference that India should tell Russian President Vladimir Putin that the "illegal war" in Ukraine must end and UN Charter is respected.

"So India has a longstanding relationship with Russia. I think that's well-known. And we have - speaking for the United States - encouraged India to utilize that relationship with Russia, that longstanding relationship and the unique position that they have, to urge President Putin to end his illegal war and to find a just peace, a lasting peace to this conflict; to tell Vladimir Putin to respect the UN Charter, to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Miller said.

"That's what we'll continue to impress upon the Government of India, who is an important partner of ours when it comes to their relationship with Russia."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Russia and met President Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the meet, which took place as NATO Summit was going on in Washington DC, a devastating blow to the peace efforts.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Although the battle has swayed both ways, Russian troops remain in control of large Ukrainian territory and Ukraine's counteroffensive has not been as successful as it would be, especially after West's military help.

US President Joe Biden, who is hawkish on Russia, has greatly utilised his political capital to ensure sustained help for Ukraine. Former president Donald Trump, who is widely believed to return as US president after 2024 US Presidential Election, is not seen to be too willing to help Ukraine.

During PM Modi's Russia visit, he was presented Russia's highest civilian honour, Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First, by Putin. The award for Modi was declared in 2019. He received it personally during the Russia visit.

(With inputs from agencies)