US: Armed robbery, massive police chase ends in fatal shootout; 4 killed

Washington DC: Four people, including two robbery suspects, were killed in a shootout on Thursday after an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Florida led to the hijacking of a UPS truck and a massive police chase in Broward County.

The incident began as an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Coral Gables, following which the suspects hijacked the United Parcel Service (UPS) truck, took the driver hostage and sped away.