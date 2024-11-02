 US Adds Textile Companies Of People's Republic Of China To Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Adds Textile Companies Of People's Republic Of China To Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List

US Adds Textile Companies Of People's Republic Of China To Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List

This list signifies US support for the Uyghurs against forced labour and oppression in the East Turkistan region. The DHS has now added 78 entities to the UFLPA entry list since its formation in December 2021. The list includes companies based on agriculture, chemicals, textiles, plastics, batteries, household appliances and electronics.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
article-image

Washington: The US Department of Homeland Security(DHS) added textile companies of the People's Republic of China(PRC) to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List, adding 78 entities to the list to ensure the eradication of forced labour against Uyghurs in Xinjiang region on Thursday.

The US Customs and Border Protection will not allow the entry of the products produced by Esquel Group, Guangdong Esquel Textile Co., Ltd., and Turpan Esquel Textile Co., Ltd.

The Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said "Through today's expansion of the Entity List, we enable American businesses to better assess their supply chains and ensure they do not profit, directly or indirectly, from the use of forced labour."

Read Also
'Kamala And Joe Have Ignored Hindus’: Donald Trump Rakes Up US Response To Minority Attacks In...
article-image

In addition to this, Changji Esquel Textile Co., Ltd. will be removed from section one of the UFLPA list. The products produced by this company will be prohibited from entering the US.

FPJ Shorts
‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With Vivian Dsena
‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With Vivian Dsena
AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4
AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4
Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's Liberation
Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's Liberation
Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With Ishaqzaade Has Grown Into Man...'
Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With Ishaqzaade Has Grown Into Man...'

The Under Secretary for Policy Robert Silvers, who serves as chair of the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force said, "We are uncompromising in removing forced labour from U.S. supply chains. Our enforcement efforts are yielding results. Our Administration is committed to advancing this momentum and strengthening accountability across global supply chains."

About The List

This list signifies US support for the Uyghurs against forced labour and oppression in the East Turkistan region.

The DHS has now added 78 entities to the UFLPA entry list since its formation in December 2021. The list includes companies based on agriculture, chemicals, textiles, plastics, batteries, household appliances and electronics.

Read Also
'How Do You Like My Garbage Truck?' Former US President Donald Trump Asks In Response To Joe Biden's...
article-image

This list is compiled by the US to eliminate forced labour and holds the PRC responsible for genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

These goods are not allowed to enter the US as the forced labour used behind these goods is against the human rights of Uyghurs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'BJP's Unfulfilled Promises Could Score A Century,' Says Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari While...

'BJP's Unfulfilled Promises Could Score A Century,' Says Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari While...

'Situation Unfolding In North Gaza Is Apocalyptic,' Says UN Agencies; Calls On Israel To Cease Its...

'Situation Unfolding In North Gaza Is Apocalyptic,' Says UN Agencies; Calls On Israel To Cease Its...

Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3': UAE Launches 'Subsidised Bread' Campaign To Alleviate Critical...

Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3': UAE Launches 'Subsidised Bread' Campaign To Alleviate Critical...

US Adds Textile Companies Of People's Republic Of China To Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity...

US Adds Textile Companies Of People's Republic Of China To Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity...

Pakistan Introduces Bill For Preventive Detention Of Terror Suspects; Key Details Inside

Pakistan Introduces Bill For Preventive Detention Of Terror Suspects; Key Details Inside