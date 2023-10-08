US: A New York Appeals Court Halts Process Of Breaking Up Of Former President Donald Trump's Business Empire

Former US President Donald Trump |

In big relief for embattled Donald Trump, a New York appeals court judge temporarily halted the process of breaking up the former US president’s multi-million businesses. The judge, however, rejected Trump’s attempt to stop the ongoing $250 million civil fraud trial. The ruling by Associate Justice Peter Moulton leaves Trump’s empire untouched for at least another month.

Glimmer of hope to Trump empire

It offers the former president and his family a glimmer of hope as the dissolution of the entities would have caused irreparable harm to the businesses and left more than 1,000 employees out of job. "We are very pleased the First Department upheld New York law put a halt to any cancellation of business certificates, receivers or dissolution," Trump’s attorney Christopher Kise said following Friday’s ruling.

The trial court’s attempt to reach issues, entities and assets beyond the scope of this case has been suspended, he said. Trump sought to put on hold pending further appeal Judge Arthur Engoron’s surprise summary judgment order last week that he is liable for fraud and must cancel business certificates for many of his business entities. Engoron had ordered Trump to propose potential receivers by October 26, which would begin the process of dissolution.

Trump's legal team hopes to reduce the adversity

The former president’s legal team believes the appellate court could eventually reverse at least part of Engoron’s bombshell order and gut New York Attorney General Letitia James case by dismissing a majority of the lawsuit’s claims that they believe are time barred by an earlier appellate ruling handed down in June.

