99-Year-Old Indian Woman Granted US Citizenship, USCIS Praises Her 'Lively' Spirit

A 99-year-old Indian woman named Daibai has recently granted her US citizenship on Friday. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shared the announcement through a X post.

They say age is just a number. That seems true for this lively 99-year-old who became a #NewUSCitizen in our Orlando office. Daibai is from India and was excited to take the Oath of Allegiance. She's pictured with her daughter and our officer who swore her in. Congrats Daibai! pic.twitter.com/U0WU31Vufx — USCIS (@USCIS) April 5, 2024

Debate Sparked Over USCIS's Delayed Citizenship Process

While on the X post many congratulated Daibai, some Indian X users questioned the delayed timeline of the US citizenship process.

Daibai, who has been living in Florida with her daughter for years, had to wait until the age of 99 to receive her citizenship, showcasing the delayed work of USCIS, as claimed by some users.

A user wrote," Most Indians in employment based green card backlog would look like this by the time they get their green cards."

Another user wrote, "Rumor has it that Daibai was in the Indian green card backlog, renewing her H-1B every three years and now can finally retire."

Another user sarcastically questioned the USCIS's 15 minute process of providing citizenship

The USCIS is a agency that has a range of responsibilities, including processing immigrant visa petitions, naturalization applications, asylum applications, and green card applications. Additionally, the agency manages petitions for non-immigrant temporary workers like H-1B visa holders, a visa category heavily utilized by numerous Indian tech professionals working in the United States.

Recent Move By USCIS, Extends Immigrant Work Permits

According to report in Economic Times, The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has introduced a temporary final rule (TFR) to extend the validity of certain employment authorization documents (EADs) from 180 days to 540 days. This initiative, part of ongoing efforts to modernize immigration processes, aims to facilitate access to work permits for immigrants while awaiting USCIS decisions on EAD renewal applications.

In recent times, there have been noticeable improvements in EAD processing times, a trend that the USCIS aims to continue with this decision. By prolonging the validity period of EADs, the agency seeks to provide stability for both immigrants and US employers. This aligns with the Biden Administration's goal of integrating work-authorised individuals into the labor force and bolstering local economies.