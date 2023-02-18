US: 6 fatally shot in small Mississippi town, suspect in custody

Suspect Richard Dale | Twitter

Arkabutla: Six people were fatally shot Friday at multiple locations in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities blamed a lone suspect who was arrested and charged with murder.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County told to Associated Press.

Killings at a store, two homes, says sheriff

County Sheriff Brad Lance told local news outlets the killings occurred at a convenience store and two homes. Trucks marked as belonging to the sheriff's office and Tate County search and rescue were parked outside the store, where authorities used yellow tape to cordon off the building.

Richard Dale Crum, 52, was booked into jail on one count of capital murder, said Katherine King, an administrative employee at the Sheriff's Department. She said Crum was being held without bond and investigators could file further charges. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Gov Tate Reeves' office said he had been briefed on the shootings.

"At this time, we believe he acted alone," Reeves said in a statement. "His motive is not yet known."

An eyewitness recalls the incident

"I heard the gunshot from inside my house," Ethan Cash, who lives near the store, told WREG-TV. "I had just woken up and I look back here, and I see dude walking back here with a shotgun."

Cash said he went to the scene and found one person who had been shot. He said he checked for a pulse but found none.

An elementary school and a high school in nearby Coldwater both went on lockdown while the suspect was being sought, according to the Coldwater Elementary School Facebook page. A short time later, a second post on the page said the lockdown had been lifted and "all students and staff are safe."

Locals say the shooting is unexpected in Coldwater

April Wade, who lives in Arkabutla and grew up in Coldwater, said both are small communities where most people know each other, "but if you don't, you know somebody who knows somebody."

Speaking from a local tire store in the afternoon, Wade said she and her husband were aware of the shootings but had not heard the names of the suspect or victims.

"I think it's crazy," Wade said. "You do not expect something like that to happen so close to home."

First mass killing this year, states database

The shootings are the first mass killing in the US since Jan 23, which saw the last of six in a three-week period, according to an Associated Press/USA Today database. It defines a mass killing as four or more people dead, not including the perpetrator.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents were providing assistance to the sheriff's department and state investigators.

President's Statement on the incident

President Joe Biden issued a statement on the incident wherein he said that the Federal law enforcement is in close with state and local authorities.

"We are 48 days into the year and our nation has already suffered at least 73 mass shootings. Thoughts and prayers aren't enough. Gun violence is an epidemic and Congress must act now," the statement from President Biden read.

"Federal law enforcement is in close touch with state and local authorities, and I've directed that all federal support be made available.We need-need-commonsense gun law reforms. That includes requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, fully closing the boyfriend loophole to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, requiring safe storage of guns, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets," he said while condoling the bereaved of the six deceased persons.

"These are commonsense steps that Congress could take right now and save lives. We owe action to American communities being torn apart by gun violence," the statement further mentioned.

