e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Nowshera on DiwaliMVA Govt as of now has no proposal to reduce VAT on Petrol and Diesel especially after Centre cut Excise Duty. Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DG
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:32 AM IST

US: 3 killed, 2 injured in 'mass shooting' in Norfolk

As per the police, a manhunt is underway for the gunman.
ANI
Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Virginia: Three women were killed and two others were left injured in a "mass shooting" in Virginia's Norfolk .

As per Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, the incident can be described as a "mass shooting", reported Sputnik.

Boone told reporters, "The suspect shot one victim and as the community was trying to render aid, this coward shoots them." He further stated that the suspect is not in custody but is known, reported Sputnik.

Emergency dispatchers said they received a call about the incident at 6:02 pm. It is suspected that the initial shooting was domestic in nature. As per the police, a manhunt is underway for the gunman.

ALSO READ

PoK: At least 22 killed, 8 injured after bus falls 500 meters down in ravine

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:32 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal