US: 3 killed, 2 injured in 'mass shooting' in Norfolk

Virginia: Three women were killed and two others were left injured in a "mass shooting" in Virginia's Norfolk .

As per Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, the incident can be described as a "mass shooting", reported Sputnik.

Boone told reporters, "The suspect shot one victim and as the community was trying to render aid, this coward shoots them." He further stated that the suspect is not in custody but is known, reported Sputnik.

Emergency dispatchers said they received a call about the incident at 6:02 pm. It is suspected that the initial shooting was domestic in nature. As per the police, a manhunt is underway for the gunman.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:32 AM IST