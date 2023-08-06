 US: 3 Dead In Mass Shooting In Washington DC; Visuals Surface
Visuals surfaced of police cars at the site of shooting within moments of the attack.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
article-image

Three people were killed and two other civilians injured in a mass shooting incident in Washington DC in the United States on Sunday (August 6), said reports.

Visuals surfaced of police cars at the site of shooting within moments of the attack.

According to reports, Washington DC acting police Chief Pamela Smith said that district department officers were investigating the shooting incident which took place in the souteast part.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

