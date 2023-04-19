US: 1 killed, 4 injured after multi-storey parking garage collapses in New York City | Twitter

A multi-story parking garage in the financial district of Lower Manhattan collapsed on Tuesday, resulting in one fatality and four injuries.

Emergency responders are currently conducting search and rescue operations, and officials have ordered everyone to avoid the area due to fears of further collapse.

The collapse

Aerial video footage circulating on social media showed cars piled on top of one another in a jumble of cracked concrete, stated an NDTV report.

The building on Ann Street collapsed all the way to the cellar floor, according to Kazimir Vilenchik, the acting head of New York's buildings department. Although the exterior of the building remained standing, officials fear further collapse.

Search and rescue

The fire department's chief of operations, John Esposito, said they had ordered all their initial responders out of the building but that a robotics unit had been able to deploy a robot dog and fly drones inside to conduct searches. They believe there were six workers in the building when it collapsed. Four of them have been transported to the hospital in stable condition, while one person has died. The sixth person refused medical treatment. Esposito stated that the fire department believes everyone has been accounted for.

Safety

The cause of the collapse is not yet known. It is always important to follow safety guidelines and procedures to prevent such incidents from occurring. Officials are calling for New Yorkers to avoid the area until the situation is under control.