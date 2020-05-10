Unofficial PM? Pak PM Imran Khan loses his blue tick from Facebook

Pakistan on Saturday began easing the month-long lockdown despite a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases which has now crossed the 28,000-mark with 618 deaths.

The announcement of the partial easing of lockdowns by the four provincial governments on Friday came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the countrywide lockdown will be lifted in phases from Saturday by reopening all construction-related industries and shopping centres for five days a week.

On the other hand, Pakistan has extended the suspension of domestic flights till Sunday (May 10). The international and domestic flights had been suspended till April 30 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, reports Dawn news. The suspension of domestic flights was further extended till May 7. However, chartered and cargo flights continued to operate.