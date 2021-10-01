United States: Vote expected on Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill

The US House of Representatives is expected to try for a second day to hold a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill amid a stalemate among Democrats on a critical piece of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Biden and Democrats have spent days trying to broker a deal between their party’s feuding factions. Leaving the Capitol just after midnight, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters “we’re not trillions of dollars apart” and vowed “there will be a vote today.”

The infrastructure measure, which would provide $550 billion in new funding, would devote $65 billion to expand high-speed internet access; $110 billion for roads, bridges and other projects; $25 billion for airports; and the most funding for Amtrak since the passenger rail service was founded in 1971. It would also accelerate a national shift toward electric vehicles with new charging stations and fortifications of the electricity grid that will be necessary to power those cars, reports New York Times.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:55 PM IST